Nick Kygrios has been quite a vocal man! This time he has rued the absence of Big Three from the upcoming Australian Open 2022 that starts from January 17, 2022. The Australian tennis stalwart has labelled the absence of the big three as a disaster for the tournament. Novak Djokovic has refused to give clarity over his vaccination status. Roger Federer had already pulled out of the tournament owing to an injury. Whereas, Rafael Nadal's participation is also doubted as he had contracted the virus early this year. Novak Djokovic’s Won’t be Able to Enter Australia Unless Fully Vaccinated Says Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, Serbian Ace’s Participation in Australian Open 2021 in Jeopardy.

Thus Nick Kygrios feels that the big three need to play. "If all three aren't there, it would be a disaster. It's an absolute disaster for the fans and the people that enjoy tennis," he said. The 26-year-old further explained that it's a good opportunity for the youngsters to make an impact in the tournament. The latest to pull out of the Australian Open 2022 is Dominic Thiem. The tennis star has pulled out of the Australian Open 2022 due to a wrist injury. He put out a post on social media informing about the same.

The list of missouts also includes major winners Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu, Stan Wawrinka. Nick Kygrios has been away from the sport for a while now due to a knee injury and this caused him to slip on number 93 of the ATP rankings. The Australian tennis star will also be playing the ATP 250 event in Melbourne in the first week of January 2022.

