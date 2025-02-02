Mumbai, February 2: India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the final to win the women's U-19 T20 World Cup title for a second time in a row here on Sunday. Chasing a paltry target of 83, India completed the job with 52 balls to spare as they reached 84 for one in 11.2 overs. Gongadi Trisha top-scored for India with an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls while Sanika Chalke remained not out on 26 off 22 balls. Gongadi Trisha Named 'Player of the Tournament' After Stellar Performance With Bat During India's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Campaign.

Earlier, Trisha (3/15) led the Indian bowlers during a clinical performance to bowl South Africa out for 82 in 20 overs. Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9) and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) also chipped in with the ball for India. Mieke van Voorst (23) top-scored for South Africa who suffered a batting collapse after opting to take first strike. India U19 Beat England U19 by Nine Wickets To Book Their Place in ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final.

Only four of their batters could score in double-digit figures, while four of them could not open their accounts. India had won the title in the inaugural edition in 2023 after beating England by seven wickets in the final.

Brief Scores

South Africa: 82 all out in 20 overs (Mieke van Voorst 23; Gongadi Trisha 3/15).

India: 84 for 1 in 11.2 overs (Gongadi Trisha 44 not out, Sanika Chalke 26 not out).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)