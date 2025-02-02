A stellar performance for India in their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Campaign has landed Gongadi Trisha with the 'Player of the Tournament' award. Trisha starred for India in their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final win over South Africa by taking three wickets and scoring an unbeaten 48, to also get awarded as the 'Player of the Match'. Trisha finished the tournament as the leading scorer amassing 309 runs, which include a solitary hundred, while also claiming seven wickets for herself in as many matches. India Win ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, Gongadi Trisha's All-Round Show Helps Defending Champions Beat South Africa By Nine Wickets to Clinch Second Successive Title.

Gongadi Trisha Wins Player of the Tournament Award

A special talent in the making 👏 Trisha Gongadi is the @aramco Player of the Tournament for her thunderous batting throughout the #U19WorldCup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SfZIHISHjR — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2025

