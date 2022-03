Hamilton, Mar 22 (PTI) India galloped to a 110-run win over Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup match, keeping themselves in the reckoning for a semifinal spot, here on Tuesday.

The runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, India rode on Yastika Bhatia's half-century and Shafali Verma's run-a-ball 42 to post a respectable 229 for 7 in 50 overs.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of CSK in Indian Premier League T20 Season 15.

The Indian spinners, led by Sneh Rana (4/30), then produced a dominant display to bundle out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs.

With the win, India cemented their spot in the top-4, moving to third in the table. They have six points from as many outings. The Mithali Raj-led side now needs to win its last game against South Africa to qualify for the semifinals.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala Transfer News Latest Update: Juventus Forward Set To Leave Club on Free Transfer, Say Reports.

Brief Scores:

India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37).

Bangladesh: 119 all out in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32, Lata Monday 24; Sneh Rana 4/30).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)