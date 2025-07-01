New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): As India prepares to host the World Para Athletics Championships for the first time in history, the official logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 edition are making a powerful impact -- celebrating the country's rich cultural identity and the unbreakable spirit of para athletes worldwide.

The Championships, scheduled from September 27 to October 5, will welcome over 1700 athletes from more than 100 countries. With this landmark event, India steps onto the global para sport stage not just as a host, but as a storyteller -- using design and symbolism to honour resilience, diversity and unity, a release said.

The official logo of the Championships is a vivid fusion of movement, tradition, and identity. Designed in a circular format symbolising global inclusivity and motion, it features a para athlete in a racing wheelchair at its core, representing strength, speed, and focus, it said.

Surrounding the athlete are iconic Indian cultural motifs: the majestic peacock, the wise elephant, the melodic sitar, and the timeless spinning wheel. At the centre stands the Lotus Temple -- a symbol of New Delhi's spirit and India's hospitality. The use of vibrant hues -- from magenta and saffron to deep blues -- brings alive the energy, diversity, and vibrancy of both the host nation and the Championships themselves.

Alongside the logo, the Championships' official mascot -- Viraaj -- has quickly captured hearts, the release said.

Viraaj is a young elephant with a prosthetic running blade, full of determination and warmth. His name, drawn from Sanskrit, means "brilliance" or "excellence."

"With expressive green eyes, a confident smile, and athletic attire featuring the event logo, Viraaj embodies the ideals of courage, inclusivity, and the joyful pursuit of dreams. Rooted in Indian symbolism yet reimagined for a new generation, he stands tall as a representative of every athlete who has ever defied expectations and every child who dares to believe in the impossible," the release said.

"Together, the logo and Viraaj offer a visual narrative that celebrates both where India comes from and what para sport represents -- resilience, unity, and boundless human potential. As New Delhi readies itself to welcome the world, these symbols stand as proud emblems of a country that embraces ability in all its forms and honours the transformative power of sport," it added. (ANI)

