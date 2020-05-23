Sports News | India Showed Us What to Do to Become Best Test Side: Pat Cummins

Melbourne [Australia], May 23 (ANI): Australian pacer Pat Cummins believes that 2018-19 Test series against India at home conditions showed them how to reach the top spot in the longest format of the game.

Australia lost the four-match series by 1-2 to Virat Kohli led young Indian side. That was India's first series win against Australia away from home.

Also Read | Jos Buttler Calls IPL the Best Cricket Tournament After World Cups.

Recently Australia have displaced India as the top-ranked Test team in the world before the much-anticipated Test series against them later this year.

The pacer believes that he has improved after that series and became better with his skills. He is ranked the bowlers ranking in the longest format of the game.

Also Read | Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get WOL vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

"I think each Test I play, I learn a little bit about my own bowling. I've probably played 10 or 15 Tests since that series and I feel like with each series I get a little bit better," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

"There were a few lessons; the first lesson I learnt was how brutal Test cricket is. They might bat all of day one and there's nothing that'll stop them batting all day two unless we take wickets, which they did a few times. They showed us what you have to be, what level you have to be at, to be the best team in the world," he added.

During the 2018-19 series, Australia was without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was facing a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

In 2019, the duo staged a comeback into the Australian lineup, and the Australian side also has Marnus Labuschagne, who had a brilliant 2019-20 season.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, both India and Australia have said that they are looking forward to playing a Test series later this year.

In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India is at the pole position while Australia is placed second. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)