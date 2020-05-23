Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get WOL vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Wolfsburg will take on Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: In-form Borussia Dortmund will be looking to maintain the pressure on German giants Bayern Munich in the second match-day week post the COVID 19 break when they face Wolfsburg in an away tie. A 4-0 thrashing of Schalke has given Lucian Favre’s side a lot of confidence with their attacking players ripping apart sides. Dortmund are currently second in league with 54 points from 26 games, 4 points shy of Bayern Munich. Opposition Wolfsburg are no pushovers, and with 39 points, they sit pretty at sixth in sync with their season ambitions. WOL vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match.

Jadon Sancho could start for the visitors after sitting out last weekend’s game due to groin trouble. He may be joined by Emre Can in the starting line-up with the German international participating in full training. One of the notable absentees for Borussia Dortmund is Axel Witsel who is yet to return to full fitness. Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard are the two men to watch out for in the final third with the duo showcasing meticulous football against Schalke last week. Skipper Marco Reus has now been confirmed to miss the remainder of the season.

Wolfsburg have a few notable absentees in club captain Josuha Guilavogui and Yannick Gerhardt which is not the ideal start for a game against the like of Borussia Dortmund. Daniel Ginczek winner against Augsburg has done enough to command a start, but the return from suspension of Wout Weghorst makes things interesting. Xaver Schlager in the defensive midfield role has a tough job ahead of him stopping the fast-paced Dortmund players.

When is Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Volkswagen Arena. The match will be played behind closed doors and will take place on May 23, 2020 (Saturday). It is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The clash will be live telecast on Star Sports as Star is the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD and catch the live-action for the match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the game live on online platforms. With Star Sports as the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20, the Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can live stream either on the Hotstar app or the www.hotstar.com website. Wolfsburg will make themselves difficult to beat at home, but Borussia Dortmund have just about enough firepower to get all three points from this tie.