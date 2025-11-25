Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): South Africa dominated the second session after they scored 113 runs and lost just one wicket against India as the visitors' lead swole to 508 on Day 4 of the ongoing second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

At the stroke of lunch, the Proteas were 220/4, with Tristan Zorzi (60*) and Wiaan Mulder (29*) unbeaten, stitching a vital 42-run stand of 71 deliveries for the fifth wicket.

South Africa started their session at 107/3 with Tristan and de Zorzi unbeaten at 14 and 21 runs, respectively.

Both batters started cautiously, with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar starting the proceedings for India.

The first boundary of the second session came when de Zorzi played a brilliant reverse-sweep to off-spinner Sundar during the first ball of the 44th over.

Kuldeep continued to bowl tight lines from the other end. Jadeja replaced Sundar, and he bowled brilliantly with both Proteas batters not taking any risk.

Kuldeep almost had Stubbs' wicket, when the Indian spinner deceived the right-handed batter during the second ball of the 50th over.

During the fifth delivery of the 52nd over, Tristan finally broke the shackles when he played a reverse-sweep to Yadav, which went for a four.

Jadeja, on the other hand, bowled tight lines and troubled both de Zorzi and Stubbs.

During the first ball of the 54th over of Kuldeep, India decided to challenge a LBW call against Tristan. Sadly, the replays confirmed it was missing the leg stump, and Stubbs survived a close call.

Jadeja finally got his reward after he dismissed de Zorzi for a 69-ball 48, including five boundaries, during the first ball of the 59th over.

Zorzi attempted to play a sweep shot and was wrapped onto the pads. Umpire Richard Kettleborough raised his finger, and the Proteas batter challenged the decision. The replays confirmed three reds. SA was 178/4.

Wiaan Mulder joined Stubbs at the crease. Mulder hit his first boundary against Kuldeep during the first ball of the 59th over and looked very assured throughout his unbeaten stay, with the team reaching 200-run mark in 66th over.

Meanwhile, Stubbs reached his well-deserved fifty in 129 deliveries during the 62nd over. Mulder and Stubbs negotiate the threat as Proteas lost just one wicket and scored 113 runs in the second session.

South Africa started their day at 26/0, with openers Ryan Rickelton (13*) and Aiden Markram (12*) unbeaten.

Jadeja broke the 59-run stand, ending Rickelton's innings at 35 (in 64 balls, with four boundaries) as the left-hander miscued an edge to cover, where Siraj took a fine catch.

SA were at 59/1 in 18.3 overs. Markram was Jadeja's next victim after lunch, trying to defend but got his off-stump rattled for an 84-ball 29, with three fours. SA was 74/2 in 28.1 overs.

Washington removed skipper Temba Bavuma for just three runs as SA slumped to 77/3 in 31.3 overs.

When Indian spinners started to put some pressure, de Zorzi smoked Sundar for a 102 m maximum over long-on in a show of intent, breaking the shackles a little bit. Zorzi continued his aggressive approach against spinners, taking SA beyond the 100-run mark at the stroke of Tea.

Earlier, the visitors ended their day at 22/0, after Marco Jansen dismantled India's batting attack with a six-wicket haul that bundled out the hosts for just 201 in response to the Proteas' 489 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India: 201 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48, Marco Jansen 6/48) against SA: 489 and 220/4 (Tristan Stubbs 60*, Aiden Markram 29, Ravindra Jadeja 3/46). (ANI)

