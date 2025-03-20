New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India has submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Gujarat, a top sports ministry source told PTI on Thursday.

The last date to submit the 'Expression of Interest' to host the Games was March 31 and India's letter was sent by the Indian Olympic Association a few days ago.

"Yes, it is true, India's bid has been submitted by the IOA and the state of Gujarat," the source stated.

This was after sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently asserted that the country was interested in hosting the Games

India, which last hosted the CWG in 2010, is also aiming to host the 2036 Olympics.

