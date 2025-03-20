NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: New Zealand national cricket team takes on Pakistan national cricket team in the third game of the five-match T20I series. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 match takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland on March 20. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I has a start time of 11:45 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK T20I on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen Guide New Zealand to Five-Wicket Win Over Pakistan.

With series on the line, Pakistan will be aiming to bounce back. The visitors lost the first two T20I matches and thus trail 2-0 in the series. The Green Shirts are expected to make few changes for this all important clash. Meanwhile, we have drafted the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for you.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (NZ) and Mitchell Hay (NZ).

Batters: Daryl Mitchell (NZ) and Finn Allen (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), James Neesham (NZ) and Khushdil Shah (PAK).

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (NZ), Kyle Jamieson (NZ) and Jacob Duffy (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim Seifert (c), Agha Salman (vc). Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Group Becomes 10th Highest Wicket Taker for New Zealand Across All Formats, Achieves Feat in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Tim Seifert (NZ), Mitchell Hay (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), James Neesham (NZ), Khushdil Shah (PAK), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Kyle Jamieson (NZ) and Jacob Duffy (NZ).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).