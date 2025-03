Colombo, Mar 6 (PTI) Sri Lanka will host a women's ODI tri-series involving India and South Africa from April 27 to May 11, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The tri-series will be crucial in their build-up for the 50-overs World Cup slated to be held later this year in India.

Also Read | AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The three competing teams will play four matches each — all day games — with the tournament to be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here, stated an SLC release.

The tournament will begin with India taking on Sri Lanka.

Also Read | MI-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here’s How Mumbai Indians Can Finish in Top Three of Women’s Premier League Season Three Points Table.

"Each team will play four games, and the top two teams will qualify to play the finals on the 11th of May, 2025," the SLC said on their website.

Schedule:

April 27: India vs Sri Lanka; April 29: India vs South Africa; May 1: Sri Lanka vs South Africa; May 4: India vs Sri Lanka; May 6: India vs South Africa; May 8: Sri Lanka vs South Africa; May 11: Final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)