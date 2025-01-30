Sports News | India U-19 Firm Favourites in Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal Against England

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jan 30 (PTI) India would like to continue their flawless campaign when they take on England in the semifinal of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Following a 10-wicket thrashing of hosts Malaysia in their tournament opener, India hammered Sri Lanka by 60 runs, Bangladesh by eight wickets in their first Super Six game and ended the round with a massive 150-run win over Scotland.

The Niki Prasad-led side has been in red-hot form across departments with their last Super Six outing against Scotland sounding an ominous warning to the opponents.

The in-form opener Gongadi Trisha notched up a fabulous 110 off 59 balls with 13 fours and four sixes, while her opening partner G Kamalini also gave a commanding display with a 42-ball 51.

With scores of 4, 27 not out, 49, 40 and 110, Trisha has been the leading run-scorer in the competition with 230 runs in five outings at 76.66, way ahead of England's best batter Davina Perrin who has 131 runs to show from four matches at 32.75 with one fifty.

India had shot our Scotland for a mere 58 runs in 14 overs in a Super Six match with Vaishnavi Sharma (3/5), Aayushi Shukla (4/8) and Trisha (3/6) leading the charge.

Vaishnavi and Aayushi have been at the forefront in the bowling department with 12 and 10 wickets respectively in the competition, which has helped India's cause to a great extent.

England will be wary of India's batting firepower and hope their players find their touch quickly in the contest, as a couple of wins and as many defeats in the four Super Six games do not really instil confidence.

Teams (from):

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O'Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson.

Match starts at 12:00pm IST.

