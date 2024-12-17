Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the third Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Australia 1st innings: 445 India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4 KL Rahul c Steven Smith b Lyon 84 Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3 Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 9 Rohit Sharma c Alex Carey b Cummins 10

Ravindra Jadeja batting 41

Nitish Kumar Reddy batting 7 Extra: (B-4, LB-2, NB-2) 8 Total: 167 for 6 in 49 overs Fall of wickets: 4-1, 6-2, 22-3, 44-4, 74-5, 141-6 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15-1-58-2, Josh Hazlewood 6-2-22-1, Pat Cummins 13-2-41-2, Nathan Lyon 12-0-33-1, Travis Head 1-0-1-0, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-6-0.

