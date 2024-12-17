Oman will be facing Bahrain in the Gulf T20 Championship with the latter looking to go joint top of the table with a win here. Bahrain have registered two wins so far in their three outings while maintaining a decent net run rate. Opponents Oman have a solitary win so far in the tournament which came against Qatar, the whipping boys of the group. They will need to be at their very best to match Bahrain’s abilities. Oman versus Bahrain starts at 3:00 PM IST. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Oman are heading into the game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of UAE. Their batting let them down in the last match as they failed to chase down 158. Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem got starts along with Karan Sonawne and Wasim Ali but none of these batters failed to capitalise on it to get a big score. In terms of bowling, Mehran Khan and Shakeel Ahmed were economical but need to work on getting wickets.

Haider Butt and Asif Ali dominated the Saudi Arabian bowling attack to set up an easy win for Bahrain in the last game. In terms of bowling, Imran Khan picked up three wickets while Sarfaraz Thulla and Rizwan Butt also looked good with the ball. LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report

When is Oman vs Bahrain Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date , Time and Venue

Oman and Bahrain will meet each other in Match 10 of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Tuesday, December 17. The Oman vs Bahrain match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Oman vs Bahrain, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Sadly, there will not be any live telecast of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the lack of an official broadcast partner. Thus fans in India won't have live telecast viewing options on TV for Oman vs Bahrain match. For the Oman vs Bahrain, online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Oman vs Bahrain, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

The official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 is FanCode. Fans in India will be able to watch Oman vs Bahrain live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass that costs INR 19. Fans can also purchase a full tournament pass worth INR 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. It will be a close game of cricket with Bahrain securing a win at the very end.

