Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 24

Zakir Hasan c Rahul b Unadkat 15

Mominul Haque c Pant b Ashwin 84

Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Yadav 16

Mushfiqur Rahim c Pant b Unadkat 26

Litton Das c Rahul b Ashwin 25

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Pant b Yadav 15

Nurul Hasan lbw b Yadav 6

Taskin Ahmed c Mohd Siraj b Yadav 1

Taijul Islam not out 4

Khaled Ahmed c Unadkat b Ashwin 0

Extras: (B-3 LB-7 W-1)

11

Total: (All out in 73.5 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1/39 2/39 3/82 4/130 5/172 6/213 7/219 8/223 9/227 10/227

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 9-1-39-0, Umesh Yadav 15-4-25-4, Jaydev Unadkat 16-2-50-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 21.5-3-71-4, Axar Patel 12-3-32-0. More

