Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the first Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal b Stokes 101

KL Rahul c Root b Carse 42

B Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Stokes 0

Shubman Gill not out 127

Rishabh Pant not out 65

Extras: (B-1, LB-10, NB-7, P-5) 24

Total: (For 3 wickets in 85 Overs) 359

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-92, 3-221.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 19-2-89-0, Brydon Carse 16-5-70-1, Josh Tongue 16-0-75-0, Ben Stokes 13-1-43-2, Shoaib Bashir 21-4-66-0. PTI

