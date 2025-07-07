Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) Scoreboard on day five of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 587
Also Read | Emotional Akash Deep Reveals His Sister Has Cancer After Team India's 336-Run Win in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.
England 1st Innings: 407
India 2nd innings: 427/6 decl.
Also Read | Did Akash Deep Clean Bowled Joe Root on No-Ball During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025? Here's All You Need To Know About MCC Law's Regarding Controversial Dismissal.
England 2nd innings:
Ben Duckett b Akash Deep 25
Zak Crawley c sub (Sudharsan) b Siraj 0
Ollie Pope b Akash Deep 24
Joe Root b Akash Deep 6
Harry Brook lbw b Akash Deep 23
Ben Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 33
Jamie Smith c Washington Sundar b Akash Deep 88
Chris Woakes c Siraj b Prasidh7
Brydon Carse c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 38
Josh Tonguec Siraj b Ravindra Jadeja 2
Shoaib Bashir not out12
Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-2, NB-3) 13
Total: (all out in 68.1 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-30, 3-50, 4-80, 5-83, 6-153, 7-199,8-226, 9-246, 10-271.
Bowling: Akash Deep 21.1-2-99-6, Mohammed Siraj 12-3-57-1, Prasidh Krishna 14-2-39-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-4-40-1, Washington Sundar 6-2-28-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)