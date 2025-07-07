Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) Scoreboard on day five of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 587

England 1st Innings: 407

India 2nd innings: 427/6 decl.

England 2nd innings:

Ben Duckett b Akash Deep 25

Zak Crawley c sub (Sudharsan) b Siraj 0

Ollie Pope b Akash Deep 24

Joe Root b Akash Deep 6

Harry Brook lbw b Akash Deep 23

Ben Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 33

Jamie Smith c Washington Sundar b Akash Deep 88

Chris Woakes c Siraj b Prasidh7

Brydon Carse c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 38

Josh Tonguec Siraj b Ravindra Jadeja 2

Shoaib Bashir not out12

Extras: (B-4, LB-4, W-2, NB-3) 13

Total: (all out in 68.1 overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-30, 3-50, 4-80, 5-83, 6-153, 7-199,8-226, 9-246, 10-271.

Bowling: Akash Deep 21.1-2-99-6, Mohammed Siraj 12-3-57-1, Prasidh Krishna 14-2-39-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-4-40-1, Washington Sundar 6-2-28-1. PTI

