Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Assured Of Signing PSG Star.

Mayank Agarwal batting 120

Shubman Gill c Taylor b Patel 44

Also Read | BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses to Pornpawee Chochuwong in Final Group Match.

Cheteshwar Pujara b Patel 0

Virat Kohli lbw b Patel 0

Shreyas Iyer c Tom Blundell b Ajaz Patel 18

Wriddhiman Saha batting 25

Extras: (b-9, lb-5) 14

Total: 221/4 in 70 overs

Fall of wickets: 80-1, 80-2, 80-3, 160-4

Bowling: Tim Southee 15-5-29-0, Kyle Jamieson 9-2-30-0, Ajaz Patel 29-10-73-4, William Somerville 8-0-46-0, Rachin Ravindra 4-0-20-0, Daryl Mitchell 5-3-9-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)