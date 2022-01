Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

India 1st Innings:

K L Rahul c Rabada b Jansen

50

Mayank Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3

Ajinkya Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0

Hanuma Vihari c van der Dussen b Rabada 20

Rishabh Pant c Verreynne b Jansen 17

Ravichandran Ashwin c Petersen b Jansen 46

Shardul Thakur c Petersen b Olivier 0

Mohammed Shami

c & b Rabada 9

Jasprit Bumrah not out 14

Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Rabada 1

Extras: (B-8 LB-3 NB-5) 16

Total: (All out in 63.1 overs)

202

Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/49 3/49 4/91 5/116 6/156 7/157 8/185 9/187 10/202

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17.1-2-64-3, Duanne Olivier 17-1-64-3, Lungi Ngidi 11-4-26-0, Marco Jansen 17-5-31-4, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0. More

