Odisha FC will take on defending champions Mumbai City FC in the latest round of Indian Super League fixtures. The OFC vs MCFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on January 03, 2022 (Monday) as both teams enter the game on the back of a winless run. Meanwhile, fans searching for Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Odisha FC have fallen off the pace in recent weeks as their last win in the competition came four games ago and since they have lost three matches and drawn one and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are without a win in their last two games after a four-match winning streak and will be looking to get back in the win column.

When is Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on January 03, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

