Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul batting 19

Mayank Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3

Ajinkya Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0

Hanuma Vihari batting 4

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total: (For 3 wickets in 26 overs)

53

Fall of wickets: 1/36 2/49 3/49

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-2-21-0, Duanne Olivier 9-1-27-2, Lungi Ngidi 4-2-3-0, Marco Jansen 4-2-2-1.

