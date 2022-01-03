Manchester United will be looking to close the gap with fourth-placed Arsenal in the points table when they take on Wolves at home. Ralf Rangnick has done a good job of steadying the ship at Manchester United after the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer debacle. The team has won four out of their last five games in the league and will be eager to push on as the business end of the campaign nears. Although there has not been much change in the style of play, the defence has improved under the German tactician which is a huge positive. Ninth-placed Wolves are a team compact at the back and play with a lot of defensive discipline. It will be a tough task breaking them down. Manchester United versus Wolves will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 11:00 PM. Ronaldo Nazario, Brazil Football Legend, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bruno Fernandes is back in the matchday squad after serving his one-game suspension against Burnley. Fred should return to the starting eleven with Nemanja Matic dropping to the bench. Edinson Cavani did well in the previous match and should continue his strike partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo. In defence, Raphael Varane returns to take his place alongside Harry Maguire.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Willy Bolly, Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-Chan are out with injuries for Wolves while there are also a few players missing out due to the coronavirus infection. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves make up for a strong midfield pairing and United will do well to stamp their authority in the middle of the park in their presence. Raul Jiminez plays as the lone striker with Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincao providing support as the attacking midfielders. Chelsea 2–2 Liverpool, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Teams Share Points in Thrilling Draw at Stamford Bridge

When is Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on January 03, 2021 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Wolves match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Wolves match on Disney+Hotstar.

It will be a game devoid of big chances but Manchester United should secure all three points via a solitary goal.

