Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 252
Sri Lanka Innings:
Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2
Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4
Lahiru Thirimanne c Iyer b Bumrah 8
Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10
Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5
Niroshan Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah 21
Lasith Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah 1
Suranga Lakmal b Ashwin 5
Praveen Jayawickrama not out 1
Vishwa Fernando st Pant b Ashwin 8
Extras: (B-1) 1
Total: (All out in 35.5 overs) 109
Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85, 7/95, 8/100, 9/100, 10/109.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1.
India 2nd Innings:
Mayank Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22
Rohit Sharma c Mathews b de Silva 46
Hanuma Vihari b Jayawickrama 35
Virat Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13
Rishabh Pant c & b Jayawickrama
50
Shreyas Iyer batting 18
Ravindra Jadeja batting 10
Extras: (B-4 NB-1)
5
Total: (For 5 wickets in 47 overs)
199
Fall of wickets: 1/42, 2/98 3/116 4/139 5/184
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 7-2-28-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 13-0-55-1, Vishwa Fernando 4-1-15-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 9-0-47-1, Praveen Jayawickrama
14-2-50-3.
