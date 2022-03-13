Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 252

Sri Lanka Innings:

Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2

Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4

Lahiru Thirimanne c Iyer b Bumrah 8

Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10

Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5

Niroshan Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah 21

Lasith Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah 1

Suranga Lakmal b Ashwin 5

Praveen Jayawickrama not out 1

Vishwa Fernando st Pant b Ashwin 8

Extras: (B-1) 1

Total: (All out in 35.5 overs) 109

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85, 7/95, 8/100, 9/100, 10/109.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1.

India 2nd Innings:

Mayank Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22

Rohit Sharma c Mathews b de Silva 46

Hanuma Vihari b Jayawickrama 35

Virat Kohli lbw b Jayawickrama 13

Rishabh Pant c & b Jayawickrama

50

Shreyas Iyer batting 18

Ravindra Jadeja batting 10

Extras: (B-4 NB-1)

5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 47 overs)

199

Fall of wickets: 1/42, 2/98 3/116 4/139 5/184

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 7-2-28-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 13-0-55-1, Vishwa Fernando 4-1-15-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 9-0-47-1, Praveen Jayawickrama

14-2-50-3.

