New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) India bagged four gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Youth Rapid Championship in Al Ain, UAE.

Bhagyashree Patil (U-18, girls), Sapariya Ghosh (U-14 girls), Muhammad Shyan Naushae Ibrahim (U-8 boys) and Sharvannica (U-8 girls) clinched gold medals for India.

Also Read | IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2023 Toss Report: South Africa Opts to Bowl First; Nandre Burger Handed Debut.

The three silver medals were won by Sheralli Patniak (U-8 girls), Arit Kapil (U-8 boys) and Kiyana Parihar (U-8 girls).

Cera Dagariya and Divi Bijesh grabbed bronze medals in the Under-16 girls' category.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Face Winner of Nashville SC vs Moca in Round of 16 After 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Draw is Revealed.

The classical event began on Thursday and the Indian contingent has 60 players.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)