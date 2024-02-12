Scottsdale [US], February 12 (ANI): Indian-American Sahith Theegala finished in Top-5 with rounds of 69-69 on the last two days at the WM Phoenix Open. Theegala was the halfway leader at 13-under.

This was the second Top-5 result of 2024 for Theegala, who was runner-up at the Sentry in the first event of the year. Theegala shot 65-64-69-69 for 17-under for four days.

Canada's Nick Taylor, 35, the third-round leader, came back from three shots in the last four holes to get to 21-under and a play-off with Charley Hoffman. Taylor won the play-off on the second extra hole.

Theegala will play next week at the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods will also tee up. The field will include World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 4 Viktor Hovland. Earlier this week, another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia missed the cut with 75-71.

Taylor came back from three shots down with four holes left in regulation. He birdied three times in the last four holes to force a play-off, which he won.

It was Taylor's fourth PGA TOUR title. (ANI)

