Adelaide [Australia], February 12 (ANI): Star Australian opener David Warner surpassed Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan to become the seventh-highest run-maker in T20I cricket on Sunday.

Warner accomplished this feat during Australia's second T20I match against West Indies at Adelaide.

Also Read | Super Bowl 2024: Patrick Mahomes Rallies Kansas City Chiefs to Second Straight Super Bowl Title With 25-22 Victory Over San Francisco 49ers in Overtime.

In the match, Warner scored 22 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 115.

In 101 matches, Warner has scored 2,986 runs at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of over 141. He has scored a century and 25 fifties in the format, with the best score of 100*.

Also Read | AFCON 2023: Franck Kessie, Sebastien Haller Score as Ivory Coast Beat Nigeria 2-1 in Final to Win Africa Cup of Nations.

Rizwan on the other hand, has scored 2,981 runs in 90 matches and 78 innings at an average of 48.86 at a strike rate of over 127. He has scored a century and 26 fifties, with the best score of 104*.

India's star batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 4,037 runs at an average of 51.75 in 117 matches and 109 innings. He has scored a century and 37 fifties, with the best score of 122*. His strike rate is 138.15.

Coming to the match. Quick knocks from Mitchell Marsh (29 in 12 balls with three fours and two sixes) and David Warner (22 in 19 balls with three fours and a six) along with a 95-run stand between Maxwell and Tim David (31* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped Australia post 241/4 in 20 overs.

In the run chase of 242, skipper Rovman Powell (63 in 36 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Andre Russell (37 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) tried their best to win it for the Windies, but they ran out of partners and were restricted to 207/9 in their 20 overs, losing by 34 runs.

Marcus Stoinis (3/36) was the lead bowler for Aussies. Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff took one each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)