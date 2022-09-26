London [UK], September 26 (ANI): India wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia on Monday took to Twitter and claimed that she was robbed during her stay at the Marriot hotel in London.

Indian women's cricket team ended their historic England tour on a high as they clinched the ODI series against the hosts 3-0. On their way back team India was stunned by the breach in the security.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter claimed that someone entered her room at the Marriot and 'stole' her bag that had cash, cards and other valuable items.

"Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of the Indian Women's Cricket team. @MarriottBonvoy @Marriott. So unsafe," Bhatia tweeted.

"Hoping for a quick investigation and resolution of this matter. Such lack of security at @ECB_cricket's preferred hotel partner is astounding. Hope they will take cognisance as well. @Marriott @BCCIWomen @BCCI," Bhatia further added.

However, England Cricket Board (ECB) has not released any statement regarding this matter.

India claimed a win in the final ODI in Lord's and complete a 3-0 ODI series whitewash against England on Saturday to maintain their winning streak in the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. (ANI)

