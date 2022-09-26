Manchester United are interested in signing Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, according to a report from the UK. Since taking charge at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has been busy in the summer transfer window, signing plenty of footballers to strengthen his squad. However, his search for a premium goalie has not been ended after the exit of Mike Henderson this summer. The English professional has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal after expressing his unhappiness over lack of playing time at United. With David de Gea being the number one choice under the three-stick, United now eye for a move for the Copa America winner. Marcus Rashford Transfer News: Manchester United Working on Star's Contract Extension

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are seriously considering a move for the Aston Villa goalie in the upcoming January transfer window. Ten Hag could play him as a substitute for De Gea. But, Emiliano Martinez could go against the transfer as he would want a start week in and week out for the Red Devils in the premier League 2022-23. It must be noted that the De Gea's future at Old Trafford is also uncertain after he talked about other challenges in his career elsewhere.

