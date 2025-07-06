New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Sunday announced a reward of USD 50,000 for the senior Indian women's team following their historic qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time through the qualifiers.

The Blue Tigresses delivered a flawless campaign, winning all four matches convincingly to seal their spot at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

India's last appearance at the continental showpiece came in 2003, when there were no qualifiers.

They also participated in 2022 as hosts but were forced to withdraw due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This time, qualification was earned purely on merit.

India recorded emphatic victories over Mongolia (13-0), Timor-Leste (4-0) and Iraq (5-0), before capping the group stage with a crucial 2-1 win over higher-ranked hosts Thailand.

While the results looked seamless on the pitch, they were the outcome of sustained planning and development over recent years.

Preparation for the qualifiers included a 53-day national camp where the squad trained in Bengaluru, played local practice matches and competed in two FIFA Women's International Friendlies against Uzbekistan, who also qualified for the continental tournament.

