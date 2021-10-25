Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Indian fans across the globe expressed their disappointment with the performance of the team after India suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, fans are still hopeful that India will revive back and bring back the trophy home.

Defeating India, Pakistan won its opening match for this world cup by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

"Winning and losing is a part of a game but I am disappointed in the way we lost. Hats off to Pakistan for the way they bowled," said an Indian fan outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"I think the Indian team will come back, today was just a day off. Be it batting, fielding or bowling we (Indian Team) were totally bowled out in today's match," said another Indian fan.

Some fans also expressed their disappointment over the eleven players playing the match.

"I didn't like the playing XI for today's match. I think this issue should be looked upon before the next match," said a fan from Delhi.

However, Indian fans have not yet lost hope and are confident that India will perform well in this World Cup.

"We were champions, we are champions and I hope we'll always remain champions. I am sure that India will go at least till the Semi-Finals" said a fan in Mumbai.

After suffering a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that the Babar Azam-led side completely outplayed them in the game.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"We didn't execute properly. Credit where it's due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat, they gave us absolutely no chances.," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"It played slow in the first half and hitting through the line was not that easy as it was in the second half, after 10 overs. We needed those 15-20 extra runs and for that, we needed a good start but Pakistan's bowling didn't allow us to get those extra runs," he added.

Brief Scores: India 151/7 (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-31) vs Pakistan 152/0 (Mohammad Rizwan 79*, Babar Azam 68*; Jasprit Bumrah 0-22) (ANI)

