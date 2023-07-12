New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Aiming to secure their berth at the 15th World Esports Championships (WEC), India’s male CS:GO outfit is gearing up to lock horns with prominent teams from Asia in the LAN qualifiers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 13-17.

The top ten CS:GO teams from the continent will be split into two groups and compete against each other for a share of the 12,500 USD prize pool from July 13-17, as per a press release from the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh to Play for New Jersey Legends in US Masters T10 League 2023.

Being placed in Group A, Team India comprising skipper Harsh Ranjeet Jain (f1redup), Mohammed Sadab Khan (SKwow), Nikhil Hiraman Kathe (N1kace), Jaspreet Singh (SpanwN), Piyush Dharampal Kalwania (clouda) and substitute Omkar Thube (omkar09) will kick off their campaign against Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia on the opening day before taking on Iran on the second day.

While the group stage matches will be played in the best-of-one format, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and grand finals will all be played in the best-of-three format. Only six of the ten teams will qualify for the 15th WEC with the champions being rewarded with 7000 USD in prize money. The second and third-placed teams will each be awarded with 3,500 USD and 2,000 USD respectively.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Three Scalps Away From 700 International Wickets, Set to Join Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh; Could Achieve Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Commenting ahead of the qualifiers, team captain Harsh Jain said, “As the captain of the team, I have full faith in our collective talent, dedication, and strategic prowess. We are ready to square off against any team from the continent and showcase our skills. Our goal is to not only qualify for the grand finals in Romania but also leave a mark on the global stage and bring pride to our country. We express our sincere gratitude to ESFI for providing us with this golden opportunity and assure everyone that we will give our all and strive for victory."

The talented team had prevailed in the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023, conducted by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) earlier this year by toppling the two-time NESC champions Team Wicked Gaming in the finals. Following that, the team advanced to the South Asian qualifiers where they outclassed Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and arch-rivals Pakistan to progress to the Asian Qualifiers.

"It brings us immense pride to have witnessed the rise of our CS:GO team from their stunning performances at the NESC 2023 to their qualification for the Asian. The team’s domination in the South Asian qualifiers is a testament to the players’ commitment and talent. We have full confidence in their abilities to replicate their successful performances against the leading Asian teams. We wish them the best of luck to the team as they aim to seal their place for the WEC 2023 and hope that their journey not only inspires aspiring gamers but also showcases the immense talent India has to offer in Esports,” said Vinod Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India.

The Indian DOTA 2 team has already commenced with their LAN qualifiers and the country’s female CS:GO team will begin with their Asian qualifiers on July 15.

The country’s well-renowned Tekken 7 professional Abhinav Tejan and eFootball athlete Ibrahim Gulrez have already secured their qualification at the 15th WEC that has a whopping prize pool of 500,000 USD (INR 4.12 crore) and are set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date with at least 130 countries participating in eFootball, DOTA 2, Tekken7, Mobile Legends, PUBG: Mobile and CS:GO. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)