Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team departed for Australia in the early hours of Friday from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, as they gear up for a crucial four-match series against the hosts.

The series, set to take place at the Perth Hockey Stadium from August 15 to 21, will serve as vital preparation for the upcoming Hero Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in Rajgir, Bihar, later this month.

The tour is expected to provide the team with valuable match exposure against one of the world's top-ranked sides, allowing the coaching staff to fine-tune combinations and assess player form ahead of the continental tournament.

The two sides recently faced each other in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in Europe, where Australia edged India 3-2 in both legs. However, India had earlier scripted a memorable 3-2 victory over the Kookaburras at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- their first Olympic win over Australia since the 1972 Munich Games.

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, speaking ahead of departure, said, as quoted from a press release by Hockey India, "Playing Australia in their home conditions is always a great challenge, and that's exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations. We're treating this series as a key part of our build-up to the Asia Cup. The focus is on improving as a unit, pushing ourselves against strong opposition, and building the momentum we need going into Rajgir."

"The mood in the camp has been really positive. We've had a good training block, and now it's time to translate that onto the field. These matches will help us identify areas we need to sharpen before the Asia Cup, and we're excited for the opportunity to play high-intensity hockey against Australia," he added.

India will play four matches on August 15, 16, 19, and 21. The squad features a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, and will continue to be monitored closely as the final group for the Asia Cup is finalised. (ANI)

