New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy congratulated Lieutenant Ujjwal Chaudhary of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam for his tenth position finish in the age 25-29 category at the Ironman Triathlon held in Kazakhstan.

Chaudhary finished his series in 12 hours, 2 minutes.

"Eastern Naval Command applauds Lt Ujjwal Chaudhary of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam for participating in the Ironman Triathlon at Kazakhstan & completing the series in 12 hrs 02 minutes and securing 10th position in 25-29 age Category," tweeted Eastern Naval Command on Friday.

Chaudhary had the overall rank of 226.

The top three in 25-29 age category were Kento Niimi of Japan (9:56:45), Pankaj Ravalu of India (10:07:53) and Anton Safonov (10:13:13). They had overall ranks of 39, 50 and 58 respectively.

The Ironman Triathlon was held in Kazakhstan on August 14. (ANI)

