New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): India's ace paddler Manika Batra lost her baggage which contained her "essential sports kit" at the airport after returning from Peru on Tuesday.

Mainka participated in the WTT Contender Lima 2023 and was returning back to India in a KLM Airlines flight. She lost her baggage at the airport and claimed that the airport staff didn't provide any solution to her problem. Manika further went on to ask for help from Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

Manika took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM ! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament. Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help -contd.."

Manika's spell in the WTT Contender Lima 2023 didn't live up to the expectations as she bowed out of the tournament in the Round of 32.

Japan's Miu Hirano turned out to be a tough challenge for Manika as she sealed her place in the Round of 16 with an impressive 3-1 victory.

India's highest ranked paddler started the game on a strong foot as she clinched the first set by 11-7. The Japanese paddler bounced back to claim the next three sets and end Manika's tournament. (ANI)

