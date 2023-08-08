With 11 days to go until the competition begins, the organising committee of the Budapest 23 on Tuesday unveiled the medals that would be given to the winners of World Athletics Championships. The event's organisers, who have already incorporated several distinctive features of the organisational work with the aim to ensure the medals are truly one-of-a-kind. The design of the medals was decided with a focus on uniqueness and originality. Deviating from traditional medal designs, the emphasis was placed on representing the host country and capturing the essence of a sporting nation, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday. World Athletics Championships 2023: Star Javelin-Thrower Neeraj Chopra To Lead 28-Member Indian Team in Budapest

On one side of each medal, the central figure is the logo of the WCH Budapest 23: the Statue of Liberty atop Gellért Hill, a prominent and recognisable landmark in Budapest. Standing at a towering height of 14 metres, this charismatic female figure can be seen from various corners of the city, leaving a lasting impression on visitors. The palm branch grasped in the statue's hand has long been a symbol of glory, victory and enlightenment, dating back to ancient times. It serves as a tribute to past athletes and their remarkable achievements, the release said.

The reverse side of each medal carries a dual meaning -- with the brand-new National Athletics Centre, resembling a crown-like structure that stands as the venue for the World Championships, at the forefront. In the background, the racetrack serves as the backdrop, where athletics superheroes will etch their names into history.

"It was imperative that our medals connect sports, heroism and national identity. Moreover, all three coaches of the podium finishers will also receive medals," Balázs Németh, CEO of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), was quoted as saying in the release.

The craftsmanship behind these medals reveals meticulous attention to detail. Crafted from a unique brass alloy, each medal is plated in gold, silver or bronze.

The medals’ total composition consists of a staggering 140kg of precious metal and a ribbon spanning 450 metres. The comprehensive process, from initial design to the final touch of tape sewing, culminates in more than 3000 hours of combined effort. Sports Ministry To Fund 28 Indian Athletes for World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest

Sustainability was also a significant factor during the planning phase -- the medal packaging comprises responsibly sourced forestry raw materials, weighing a total of 146kg, the LOC informed. The distinctive medal case makes the World Championships' medals truly exceptional, the release said adding that the designers utilised excess material from the racetrack at the National Athletics Centre to line the box. The World Athletics Championships is set to start in Budapest on August 19.

