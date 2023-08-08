The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has approved the proposal for once again conducting para category events during its approved State/Pre-National and National championships. The suggestion was made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and was approved by the Governing Body of the NRAI so as to facilitate para-shooters to get their import permits for import of arms and ammunition which are essential for their training and competitions. Fastest Fifty in LPL 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga Smashes 18-Ball Half-Century During B-Love Kandy vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League Match

"During the course of discussions on Annual Competition and Training Calendar (ACTC) 2023-24, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) asked the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to restart conducting of para matches during its National Championships, to facilitate para shooters to get their import Permits for import of arms and ammunition which are essential for their training and competitions," the NRAI informed in a release on Tuesday.

The Governing Body of NRAI thus approved the proposal of re-starting para category in its all competitions at State/Pre-National and National championship, the release added. The NRAI Governing Body also decided that medical categorisation of shooters will be done by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and shooters will be allowed to participate according to medical category certified by PCI. PCI has also been requested to send a proposal on new matches and rules and depute its Technical Expert during the National Championships. World Youth Teams Bridge Championships 2023: India's U-31 Team Wins Bronze Medal in Veldhoven

"The Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT), in 2012, had authorised NRAI to issue import permits to shooters. Similar authorisations have been granted to NRAI by Ministry of Home for recommendations for arm licenses," the release said.

The NRAI is issuing import permits to all shooters including para shooters who achieve MQS in its competitions. The NRAI will restart issuance of import permits and certification to para shooters who achieve MQS, as fixed under NRAI Match Book.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice-President, said the NRAI is open to any discussion with PCI on conduct of para category matches and will incorporate any suggestion of PCI to facilitate para shooters and para shooting sport.

