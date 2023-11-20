Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Indian players produced a fine effort on Monday to grab all the eight qualifying spots on offer ahead of the main draw of the ITF Women's World Tour, which is starting here on Tuesday.

Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale will be the top seed among the Indians, as she has been slotted in as the third seed in the tournament.

Bhosale, who had won the mixed doubles gold along with Rohan Bopanna at Hangzhou, will face fellow Indian Smriti Bhasin in the opening round of the USD 25000 event.

Vaidehi Chaudhari, who is seeded fourth, will take on wild card entrant Anjal Rathi in her opening encounter. Uzbekistan's Nigina Abduraimova is the top seeded player here.

Meanwhile, 11th seed Kundali Majgaine knocked out top seed Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-3, 2-6, 10-6 in a qualifying match that lasted for two hours.

Sonal Patil continued her dream run in the qualifiers, stunning second seed Sravya Shivani 6-4, 6-2 to enter the main round.

Results: Qualifying Round-2 (All Indians unless mentioned in brackets): Yashaswini Panwar beat Apurva Vemuri 6-1, 6-3; Sonal Patil beat 2-Sravya Shivani 6-4, 6-2; 6-Saumya Vig beat Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-0, 6-3; 8-Paavanii Paathak beat Sejal Gopal Bhutada 7-6 (5), 6-4; 11-Kundali Majgaine beat 1-Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-3, 2-6, 10-6; Vanshita Pathania beat Arthi Muniyan 0-6, 6-4, 10-7; Pooja Ingale beat 5-Soha Sadiq 6-3, 7-5; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar beat Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-1, 6-4.

