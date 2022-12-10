Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Indian sailor Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar claimed the gold medal at the 34th King's Cup Regatta in the Overall Open Skiff category.

Hailing from Mumbai, the 13-year-old has been sailing in the Open Skiff category for the past three years.

Recently, she participated in the French Open Skiff National event and finished fifth in the U-15 category. Anandi also participated in this year's Japanese Open Skiff Nationals 2022.

"Sailing is my passion and the King's Cup Regatta is on the bucket-list of every sailor. I feel proud that I won the gold for India and hope it will inspire other teenagers to discover their dreams with passion," Anandi said in a release.

Three participants represented India at the Kings Cup in Phuket.

While Anandi bagged the gold, Luv Sakpal was ranked fifth overall, and Armaan Malhotra was ranked 12th.

Anandi has trained under coach Dipesh Nerpagare and was mentored by Amish Ved.

