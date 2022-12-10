Morocco has been a tough nut to crack for the very best teams in Qatar so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have already accounted for Spain and Belgium amongst the scalps. Next up for the African nation is Portugal in the Round of 16 which promises to be a fascinating encounter. Morocco have built their team around their defence with an objective for building fast paced counter-attacks. What has worked so far for the Atlas Lions is that they have not been swayed by the big teams and they have a tremendous self-belief. Opponents Portugal have one of the best attacks in the tournament and come into the contest on the back of a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland. They have been brilliant to watch for their fast-paced open football and they certainly have the appetite for risks. Morocco versus Portugal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Match? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in MAR vs POR Line-Up

Nayef Aguerd suffered a muscle problem against Spain and is a major doubt to take the field against Portugal. Morocco also faces the prospect of being without Romain Saiss, who will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Achraf Hakimi has been instrumental in both halves of the pitch but Portugal will be his toughest test yet given the quality of the opposition. Hakim Ziyech is the main creative force in this side and he could be tightly man marked.

Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to be on the bench and his replacement in the starting eleven, Goncalo Ramos will be confident of continuing his good work after his hat-trick in the last match. Bruno Fernandes has fit in well on the right wing and has linked up well with the forwards. Bernardo Silva and Otavio are tireless runners in the midfield and their contribution will play a vitol role this evening.

When is Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium. The match will be played on December 10, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Morocco vs Portugal (MAR vs POR), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This could be another game that could very well end in penalties with Portugal making it to the semis.

