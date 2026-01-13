Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 13 (ANI): A 29-member Indian senior women's team began their training camp in Gurugram, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Tigresses, who assembled in the city a day earlier, held their first training session today and will continue training there till January 14. On January 15, they will leave for Antalya, Turkiye, to play three closed-door friendly matches, as part of their preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals’ New Star Lizelle Lee and Partner Tanja Cronje’s Love Story, Building New Life and Family in Tasmania.

The Blue Tigresses first play FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv (Ukraine) on January 18, followed by FC Zurich Frauen (Switzerland) on January 21, and FC Schlieren (Switzerland) on January 24, in the city of Manavgat, around 75 kilometres from Antalya.

29-member Indian senior women's squad for January friendlies in Turkiye:

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Malati Munda, Astam Oraon, Sarita Yumnam, Sushmita Lepcha, Martina Thokchom.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Babina Devi Lisham, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Shirvoikar, Rimpa Haldar, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Lynda Kom Serto, Kaviya Pakkirisamy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)