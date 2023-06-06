Suhl (Germany), Jun 6 (PTI) India's pistol shooters picked up two more gold medals through Amanpreet Singh in men's 25m and the women's 25m team event to cement its position on the top of table at the ISSF junior World Cup here on Tuesday.

Amanpreet shot gold with a score of 586 in the men's 25m pistol event, while Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar combined for a score of 1719 for the women's 25m team gold.

The Indian team now has five gold, four silver and two bronze medals to be at the top of the standings with two more competition days left.

In the individual women's event, three Indians -- Megana, Payal and Divanshi -- reached the final. But Megana finished fourth with 22 hits, Payal fifth with 18 hits and Divanhsi was seventh with 11 hits.

In the men's individual event, apart from Amanpreet, Swaraj Bhondave was eighth with 574, Meshaak Ponnudurai ninth with 574, Abhimanyu Yadav 13th with 571 and Ankait Tomar was 14th with 569.

In the junior men's 50m rifle 3 positions, Avinash Yadav was 28th with 573, Parikshit Singh Brar 31st with 572, Ramanya Tomar 40th with 567 and Harsh Singh finished 45th with a score of 566.

