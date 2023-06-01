Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Last season's runners-up, Bengaluru FC announced on Thursday that defender Sandesh Jhingan who was one of their top performers will depart the club having joined the club last year from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jhingan was a rock at the back for Bengaluru FC as they overcame a difficult start to the season to reach the Indian Super League and Super Cup finals.

The 29-year-old was a real presence at the back for the Blues as he won 118 aerial duels which was more than double that of Mumbai City FC's Mourtada Fall (55), the second-best player in the ISL in this metric last season.

The Blues will have their work cut out to replace the towering Indian centre-back as they look to go one step better next season. (ANI)

