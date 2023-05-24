Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bengaluru FC has announced the departure of three players from their squad - defender Prabir Das, midfielder Pablo Perez, and forward Prince Ibara on Wednesday.

Das signed for the Blues ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign while Perez joined forces in the winter transfer window. Meanwhile, Ibara - who has been with the club since the 2021-22 season - was ruled out due to an injury and made just a single appearance in the 2022-23 season.

A two-time ISL champion with then ATK FC, Das played two seasons with ATK Mohun Bagan before making the switch to Bengaluru FC. Deployed as a right wing-back under head coach Simon Grayson, the 29-year-old made 16 appearances in the ISL 2022-23 season.

While he might have had a contrasting attribute as a defender in comparison to his left wing-back Roshan Naorem, the defender excelled defensively, making 50 tackles, 45 clearances, 28 blocks, and 22 interceptions besides contributing to an assist.

Spaniard Perez, on the other hand, clocked just 331 minutes across 14 games and was named in the starting lineup just once. Nonetheless, the midfielder had quite an impact from the bench, registering two goals and creating eight chances with his limited game time.

Meanwhile, Prince Ibara couldn't offer much after a long-term injury that ruled him out for the majority of the season. The striker scored four times and provided an assist under former head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli in the 2021-22 campaign but has been out of action since his injury during the Durand Cup.

The trio are the latest to head towards the exit door after Alan Costa parted ways with the club earlier in May. With numerous changes happening around the club, the Blues will be eager to re-develop their squad ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. (ANI)

