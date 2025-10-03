Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): After a breakthrough first season, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is set to scale new heights with Season 2.

Backed by Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan as investor and brand ambassador, ISRL will feature 18 adrenaline-packed races across 3 Cities, 6 Teams, and 36 global and Indian riders competing in a franchise-based format that has redefined motorsport in India, according to a release from ISRL.

In a major boost to its digital presence, ISRL today announced its partnership with FanCode as the Official OTT & Digital Streaming Partner, bringing world-class Supercross racing to millions of sports fans across India.

Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode, said: "FanCode is proud to be the digital home of the Indian Supercross Racing League this season. Having established ourselves as a leading destination for motorsports in India, we have witnessed the growing enthusiasm of fans across the country. ISRL is introducing an innovative format that blends international standards with homegrown talent, and we look forward to supporting their vision."

Veer Patel, Co-Founder of ISRL, said: "Supercross is built for today's generation--it's fast, visual, and high-energy. Partnering with FanCode enables us to connect with a young, digital-first audience that consumes sports across multiple devices. Season 2 is projected to triple fan engagement, targeting a live + broadcast audience of over 50 million, and FanCode will play a central role in making this possible."

SEASON 2 CALENDAR

•Pune - October 26, 2025 - Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi•Hyderabad - December 7, 2025 - Gachibowli Stadium•(TBA) Grand Finale - December 21, 2025. (ANI)

