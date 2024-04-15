Faridabad, Apr 15 (PTI) A 28-strong Indian contingent, comprising both men and women, left for Dhaka on Monday to participate in the Special Olympics South Asia Unified seven-a-side football tournament.

The contingent includes 22 players, and five coaches representing eight different states and was given a sendoff here on Monday.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Bowling Consultant Eric Simons Pleased With Matheesha Pathirana's Accuracy Against Mumbai Indians.

"We are assured of bagging one medal from the female team of SOB for sure, the men's team however has to improve their skills a bit more, the important thing is to defend the goal, but we are hoping for the best," Harpreet Singh, the sports director of Special Olympics Bharat, said at the ceremony.

Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation for people with intellectual disabilities. It is recognised by the sports ministry.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MBSG vs MCFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Intellectual disability is characterised by significantly below-average intellectual functioning (generally regarded as IQ below 70) combined with impairment in carrying out varying aspects of daily life and adapting to the normal social environment.

"This is my first time working with SOB, and it has transformed me very much. I have become more understandable, compassionate and hardworking," said captain of the women's football team, Ankita.

"I want to make India and my parents proud. They (the team) are performing well and from the first camp to the last camp, we have developed more skills. We will give our hundred percent to get the gold" she added.

The players underwent a training camp here as part of their preparations for the tournament which will also feature Indonesia, Hong Kong and Maldives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)