Leeds, Aug 22 (PTI) The Indian team on Sunday began training for the upcoming third Test against England in earnest with almost all its top players sweating it out at the nets at Headingley.

The visitors started practicing soon after reaching Leeds to play the third Testof the five-match series, having taken a 1-0 lead with a big 151-run win over the hosts at the Lord's.

Also Read | How to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Football Game Score Updates on TV.

From skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane and senior opener Rohit Sharma to pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, all the players were seen training at the nets.

Also part of the session was wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Also Read | Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kohli will be keen to win the Leeds Test and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the rubber in which England have been found wanting on many occasions, especially their batting unit that is solely dependent on captain Joe Root.

The last time India played a Test at Headingley was way back in 2002, meaning it will be the first outing for all the current team players.

The third Test starts on Wednesday.

"Hello and welcome to the Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Our venue for the 3rd Test against England. #ENGvIND,” the BCCI tweeted after the team's arrival.

The first Test had ended in a draw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)