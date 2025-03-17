New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Indian trio of David Beckham, Esow Alban and Rojit Singh set a national record in the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey.

The Indian trio clocked 44.187 seconds in the event which was held from March 14 to 16. They bettered the previous national record of 44.451s, set at last year's Asian Track Cycling Championship.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis Link Up With Punjab Kings Squad (Watch Video).

"Super proud of our talented cyclists David Beckham, Esow Alban & Rojit Singh for setting a new #NationalRecord, clocking 44.187s in Men's Team Sprint at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Turkey. Super proud of you champs!" Sports Authority of India wrote on 'X'.

The Indians, though, finished 11th in the team rankings. Great Britain won gold with a time of 42.060 seconds while Japan (42.194) and Australia (42.352) took home silver and bronze medals respectively.

Also Read | IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Beckham was part of the Indian team sprint squad, alongside Ronaldo, which won the bronze at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 in New Delhi.

He also had an impressive outing at the 2023 Asian Games as he became the first Indian cyclist to enter the quarter-finals in any sprint cycling event at the continental showpiece.

Beckham also won the gold medal in the men's sprint event at the National Games earlier this year.

The UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup is an annual international competition organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of the sport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)