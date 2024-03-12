California [US], March 12 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Tuesday crashed out of the ongoing Indian Wells Open after his shocking defeat to Luca Nardi in the third round.

The Italian tennis player Nardi clinched the biggest win of his career after beating the world number one by 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The 20-year-old rookie started well against Djokovic and clinched a 6-4 win in the first well. However, in the second set, the 36-year-old displayed his experience and made a comeback with a 3-6 win.

But the Serbian failed to maintain consistency in the third and final set as Nardi beat Djokovic by 6-3.

After sealing a historic win against Djokovic, Nardi said that he was "super happy" with the victory in the third round.

"I think that before this night no one knew me. I hope that the crowd enjoyed the game. I'm super happy with this one," Nardi was quoted by ATP as saying.

The Italian also called his win over the Serbian a "miracle".

"I don't know [how I held my nerve]. I think it is a miracle because I am a 20-year-old guy, 100 in the world, and beating Novak. It's crazy," he added.

Earlier in the previous round, Djokovic survived an opening-round scare against world no 69 Australian Aleksandar Vukic to eventually grind out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Djokovic has been a five-time Indian Wells champion and was participating in the ATP Masters 1000 for the first time since 2019.

The Serbian was chasing a record-extending 41st ATP Masters 1000 championship in California, but his shocking defeat to Nardi bared him from winning a record sixth Indian Wells. (ANI)

