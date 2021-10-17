California [US], October 17 (ANI): Elise Mertens of Belgium along with Su-Wei Hsieh from Taiwan won the women's doubles title at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Saturday.

The Belgian-Chinese Taipei duo defeated Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the championship match, 7-6(1), 6-3, on Saturday in Stadium 1. The duo has now qualified for the year-end WTA Finals.

After an hour and 34 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens added their first WTA 1000 title as a tandem to the Wimbledon title they paired up for earlier this season.

With this win, Mertens is back in the winning circle, as she defended her doubles title at the Californian desert. Hsieh was in familiar territory. She also won the title in 2014 (with Peng Shuai of China) 2018 (with Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic). Saturday's doubles title was the 30th of her career.

Despite the loss, Kudermetova and Rybakina also experienced success as a new pairing. This was only their third event together, and with it, they already broke new ground for Rybakina, who was contesting her first WTA doubles final. (ANI)

