Under fire Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will be looking to save his job when his Barcelona team take on Valencia in the Spanish La Liga. Defeats at the hands of SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid has pushed Barcelona further back this season with the Catalonians looking a pale shadow of their former self. They are currently languishing at 9th in the points table with 12 points from 7 games. Opponents Valencia have similar points as Barcelona but shade them marginally on goal difference. But one win in five is not the ideal form for the visitors to head to Camp Nou but they have quality players in their ranks to bail them out. Will Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele Play Tonight In Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Clash?

Sergio Aguero is set to make his Barcelona debut tonight after recovering from a long-term calf injury. Youngster Ansu Fati is expected to start against Valencia where he will line up alongside Memphis Depay. Sergio Busquets has been fine form for club and country off late and a lot will depend on him once again. In the absence of Pedri, majority of the attacking onus will fall on Gavi.

Jose Gaya and Carlos Soler have returned for Valencia in a major boost for the visitors. Maxi Gomez returns from suspension and will slot in straight away in the attacking line-up. Goncalo Guedes will partner him in the final third with the Portuguese player opting for a versatile role. Daniel Wass and Hugo Guillamon in midfield would not venture forward much and look to shield the backline.

When is Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Valencia clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on October 18, 2021 (Monday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Valencia in live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Valencia clash.

A tale of two out-of-form sides struggling to stay relevant in the title race. Barcelona have lost just once in their last ten games against Valencia and will likely secure a win tonight.

